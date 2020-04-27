London police announce additional charges, second suspect in fatal shooting of Ontario teen

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two weeks after a 16-year-old was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex across from London police headquarters and a 19-year-old was charged with manslaughter, police are announcing additional charges and a second suspect.

Police initially announced a charge of manslaughter against Jesse Joseph Winstanley, 19, on April 15 in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Owen Nicholas Serieska.

At that time, police reported that investigators responded to 580 Dundas St., just west of Adelaide Street, around 5:30 p.m. on April 14 for a reported shooting inside of an apartment unit. A 16-year-old boy was located inside the apartment with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Police had also said that Winstanley and Serieska were known to each other and a firearm had been recovered.

On Mon., April 27, police announced additional charges against Winstanley as well as charges against a second individual, 35-year-old James Dean Simmons.

The two are jointly charged with “possession of a loaded prohibited firearm” and “possession of a prohibited firearm knowing unauthorized.”

Simmons is also charged with failing to comply with a release order and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.