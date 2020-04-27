Okanagan weather: April showers round off the month

Send this page to someone via email

After falling to 4 C to start the final week of April, pockets of rain shifted in by mid-morning in the Okanagan.

Gusty winds pick up Monday afternoon as the mercury rises into the mid-teens.

Skies clear back on Monday night as the mercury slides back toward the freezing mark before rebounding into the mid-teens during the day with clouds and a slight chance of a shower.

The rain risk increases on Wednesday before skies clear out on Thursday as afternoon highs level out in the 17 degree range.

Upper teen temperatures return Friday and Saturday afternoons as sunshine gets back into full swing before clouds roll in late in the day on Saturday and linger into Sunday.

