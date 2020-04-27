1 dead after ATV crash in Flamborough: Hamilton police

A 21-year-old passenger riding an all-terrain vehicle is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon in northwest Hamilton, Ont., according to police.
Investigators say the single-vehicle collision happened sometime after 5 p.m. on a private property near Harvest Road just east of Ofield Road South.
According to police, a 24-year-old woman from Flamborough, Ont., who was driving the ATV with her sister as the passenger, lost control of the vehicle, and it fell down a ridge about 10 metres.
Detectives say the 21-year-old died at the scene, while the driver was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.
Speed was not a factor, and the investigation so far has determined safety equipment was used during the incident, according to police.
Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
