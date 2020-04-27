Menu

Canada

1 dead after ATV crash in Flamborough: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:55 am
A 21-year-old passenger on an ATV is dead after the vehicle fell 10 metres down a ridge in Hamilton, Ont., on April 25, 2020, according to police. .
A 21-year-old passenger on an ATV is dead after the vehicle fell 10 metres down a ridge in Hamilton, Ont., on April 25, 2020, according to police. . Don Mitchell / Global News

A 21-year-old passenger riding an all-terrain vehicle is dead after a crash on Saturday afternoon in northwest Hamilton, Ont., according to police.

Investigators say the single-vehicle collision happened sometime after 5 p.m. on a private property near Harvest Road just east of Ofield Road South.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman from Flamborough, Ont., who was driving the ATV with her sister as the passenger, lost control of the vehicle, and it fell down a ridge about 10 metres.

READ MORE: 4 suspects arrested in Hamilton drug bust — police

Detectives say the 21-year-old died at the scene, while the driver was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Speed was not a factor, and the investigation so far has determined safety equipment was used during the incident, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

