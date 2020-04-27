Mother, 3 children safely escape after Campbellford home erupts in flames

Send this page to someone via email

A mother of three credits having a fire escape plan with saving her family after a blaze ripped through their home in Campbellford, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Around 5 p.m., the Trent Hills Fire Department responded to the blaze on Ranney Street North in the town about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Fire Chief Tim Blake said crews discovered flames coming out of numerous windows of the house.

A single mother and her three children managed to get out safely, Blake said.

READ MORE: Squirrels blamed for nighttime porch fire at Peterborough home

In a public Facebook post early Sunday, homeowner Alex McCormick discussed the fire, saying she was “fortunate” she heard a “strange popping noise” emanating from the kitchen and suddenly noticed a reflection of orange flickering off the front kitchen window.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she grabbed her two-year-old daughter and told her two eight-year-old sons and dogs to get out of the house.

“We made it out and across the street quickly as the house was fully engulfed only a couple minutes later,” said McCormick.

Blake said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is pegged at $350,000.

Since the incident, McCormick says there has been an outpouring of support, with donations of clothes, footwear, food, toys and books.

“Even though we ran out with nothing but ourselves and our dogs and what we were wearing, which didn’t even include shoes, tonight was made so much more comfortable with the new clothes and snacks and things to keep the kids distracted,” she said. “Most importantly, we have each other, and everyone is safe and together.”

Story continues below advertisement

McCormick noted the fire was a reminder for families to discuss fire plans and practise escapes.

“You really never think it will happen to you, but even so, I have routinely discussed fire safety with my kids.” Tweet This

“We always discuss many ways out of the house, and I would very often have fire drills. Ashton actually thought it was just another one of my drills and, therefore, got up and out calmly and did not try to collect any of his belongings. Please, please, please practise this because it truly saved our lives.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support McCormick and her family.

More to come.

0:33 Fire burns through field near Alderville First Nation Fire burns through field near Alderville First Nation