Moose Jaw firefighters battling blaze near CP Rail yards: officials

The Moose Jaw Fire Department is responding to two fires within the city, one of which is a “large grass fire” near the CP Rail yards in Moose Jaw, say officials.

According to police, a large grass fire is burning east of the Ninth Avenue Bridge and south of High Street as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area between Fifth Avenue Northwest at High Street West and Ninth Avenue Northwest as well as the Ninth Avenue Bridge.

The City of Moose Jaw also issued its own statement to the public asking them to avoid the area.

According to the city, the fire department was on the scene of a rail tie fire at the CPR train yards in downtown Moose Jaw.

The city says that fire has been contained.

Moose Jaw police say there is a second large fire in the west side of the city. They ask the public to avoid 24th Avenue and the area of Brittania road.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.