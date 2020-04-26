Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 437 new cases, 24 deaths

Ontario reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14,432.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since April 13.

Twenty-four new deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 835.

Eight thousand cases are considered resolved, which makes up over 55 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nearly 60 per cent of all cases are in the Greater Toronto Area.

Over 500 physical distancing tickets handed out in Toronto

City of Toronto officials say there have been a total of 505 physical distancing tickets handed out in the city since April 3.

In a news release Saturday evening, officials said that on Friday alone they received 354 complaints about people using outdoor amenities or not practising physical distancing in parks and issued 18 tickets.

Since March 24, bylaw officers and Toronto Public Health have also issued 71 tickets and 149 notices to non-essential businesses.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 4,628 cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 4,176 confirmed and 452 probable.

Schools to remain closed until at least May 31

Ontario’s publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31 amid the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement Sunday, saying the decision was made based on medical advice.

He said the closure will be extended if needed and added that he currently doesn’t see the need to extend the school year into the summer.

Following today’s announcement by the Government of Ontario that schools will remain closed until at least May 31 as a part of ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, please read Director of Education John Malloy’s update for parents/guardians: https://t.co/gpZYkCEs5h pic.twitter.com/Clyw8keMK0 — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) April 26, 2020

More deaths reported at downtown Toronto long-term care home

More COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at the Mon Sheong Home for the Aged in downtown Toronto.

Twenty-six residents have died from the virus, the home said in a news release Saturday evening.

Fifty residents and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the home said they are currently dealing with staffing shortages and have received assistance from the Mt. Sinai Health Team.