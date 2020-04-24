Hours-long standoff leads to charges for man from Morden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Morden, Man., say an hours-long standoff that started when a man tried to break through his apartment wall into a neighbour’s suite has led to a number of charges

Police were called to the apartment on 6th Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when a tenant reported a neighbour was acting irrationally and trying to break through their adjoining wall.

READ MORE: Morden police nab gift card swindler

When officers from both Morden and Winkler arrived at the suspect’s door, they say he advanced at police with a knife in his hand.

Police say they used a Taser on the man, but he shut his door and retreated into his suite.

Morden Police Service would like to advise that the incident on 6th Street has come to an end with one suspect safely taken into custody. Water and hydro have been restored to the area. We would like to thank the public for their cooperation with this matter. pic.twitter.com/SCxLRBMj5p — Morden Police (@MordenPolice) April 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The regional support tactical team, regional crisis negotiators unit, and Morden Fire and Rescue were all called in to help, but the man refused to leave his suite.

The apartment was evacuated and residents in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.

Police say the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man from Morden is now facing several charges including mischief over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

0:25 Several arrested in North End standoff Several arrested in North End standoff