Hours-long standoff leads to charges for man from Morden, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 5:33 pm
Updated April 24, 2020 5:34 pm
A Morden man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff with police Thursday.
Courtesy Twitter/@MordenPolice

Police in Morden, Man., say an hours-long standoff that started when a man tried to break through his apartment wall into a neighbour’s suite has led to a number of charges

Police were called to the apartment on 6th Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday when a tenant reported a neighbour was acting irrationally and trying to break through their adjoining wall.

When officers from both Morden and Winkler arrived at the suspect’s door, they say he advanced at police with a knife in his hand.

Police say they used a Taser on the man, but he shut his door and retreated into his suite.

The regional support tactical team, regional crisis negotiators unit, and Morden Fire and Rescue were all called in to help, but the man refused to leave his suite.

The apartment was evacuated and residents in nearby homes were asked to shelter in place.

Police say the man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

A 34-year-old man from Morden is now facing several charges including mischief over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

