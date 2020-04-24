Barrie’s Dunlop Street construction ahead of schedule, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

The construction on Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont., is ahead of schedule, with the Maple Avenue intersection scheduled to close next week.

Due to reduced downtown traffic amid COVID-19 and an additional crew that’s available, Arnott Construction, the city’s contractor, has been able to advance its construction schedule.

According to Barrie officials, the first stage of the construction phase that was originally scheduled from March to July is almost finished.

Sanitary sewer, watermain and box culvert installations have been completed on Owen Street, while temporary streetlights have been changed to permanent ones from Poyntz to Owen streets.

“Work in soil cells and tree pits is ongoing and the Owen Street intersection is expected to open in early June,” officials say.

The third stage of the construction project, which was originally scheduled to take place between September and November, will now begin next week.

Dunlop Street from Mary Street to Maple Avenue, including the Maple Avenue intersection, will be closed starting Monday. Officials say they’re expecting the work to be finished by mid-July.

“The Mary Street intersection will be closed in early June until mid-July,” officials add. “To assist with access in the downtown area, Mary Street from Dunlop Street to Ross Street will become a two-way street.”

There will no on-street parking available when Mary Street is a two-way street, and Barrie Transit routes 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 100 will be detoured.

“Stage Two, originally scheduled to take place from July to September, will now begin in August,” official says.

The Five Points and Toronto Street intersections will close between August and mid-October while crews work on Dunlop street.

“The Dunlop streetscape project is replacing aging infrastructure in Barrie’s downtown,” officials say.

“Above ground, the project will improve the pedestrian experience with wider sidewalks, while providing downtown businesses with more attractive and accessible storefronts.”

All Dunlop Street businesses are accessible during the construction, although some may be closed right now as a result of Ontario’s emergency order to close non-essential businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the city and its contractor are following “all provincial direction” regarding physical distancing at construction sites.

“Workers are limiting contact with each other and additional hand sanitizer and wipes are available.”

