2nd attempted murder suspect arrested after shooting victim ‘dropped off’ at Cobourg hospital

A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that saw a victim dropped off at hospital in Cobourg in late March.

Arrest warrants were issued for two men in connection to an incident on March 24 when police say a vehicle “dropped off” a man with a gunshot wound at Northumberland Hills Hospital.

Northumberland OPP on Friday said that on Tuesday the second suspect surrendered to the Toronto Police Service in Scarborough and was arrested on the strength of the warrant. He was turned over to Northumberland OPP.

Kimroy Peters, 23, of North York, has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

OPP say he remains in custody for awaiting a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

The other suspect was arrested on April 11 during an OPP high-risk takedown on the Campbellford Bridge.

Andrew Hibbert, 42, of Trent Hills, was arrested and was also charged with attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.