Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle ATV crash in Merland, N.S., on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to reports of a crash involving a single-vehicle ATV on a logging road near Merland Church Road.

1:18 Officials recommend caution after ATV death in New Brunswick Officials recommend caution after ATV death in New Brunswick

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement