One person was killed on Thursday afternoon in an explosion at an RV storage facility in southeast Calgary.

EMS said paramedics were called to the facility on the east side of Macleod Trail at 210 Avenue just after 4 p.m.

One person was found dead on the scene, EMS said. The age or gender of the person had not been released as of 5 p.m.

The Calgary Fire Department was also called to the scene.

