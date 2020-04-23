Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 233, 15 deaths

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 5:04 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford gets choked up, says ‘we can do better’ in COVID-19 fight
WATCH: Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford became visibly emotional as he recalled personal stories and examples from his own life of the impact of COVID-19 isolation measures, saying bluntly that "we can do better" when it comes to addressing COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 233, including 15 deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 116 have recovered, while 11 have been hospitalized and 65 are self-isolating.

READ MORE: 634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

In Simcoe Muskoka, 83 COVID-19 cases have been community-acquired, while 53 have been travel-related and 86 have been a result of close contact. Thirty-three of those close contact cases are in long-term care home care homes.

In Simcoe County, there have been 217 cases of the novel coronavirus, while there have been 16 in Muskoka.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 12,879 cases of COVID-19, including 713 deaths.

Ontario government requests military to assist long-term care homes
Ontario government requests military to assist long-term care homes
