Coronavirus: 15 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 233, 15 deaths

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 233, including 15 deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 116 have recovered, while 11 have been hospitalized and 65 are self-isolating.

In Simcoe Muskoka, 83 COVID-19 cases have been community-acquired, while 53 have been travel-related and 86 have been a result of close contact. Thirty-three of those close contact cases are in long-term care home care homes.

In Simcoe County, there have been 217 cases of the novel coronavirus, while there have been 16 in Muskoka.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 12,879 cases of COVID-19, including 713 deaths.

