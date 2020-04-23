Menu

Crime

Halifax police lay charges in connection to homicide of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 11:32 am
Updated April 23, 2020 11:35 am
Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue.
Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue. Ashley Field/Global News

Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in relation to the killing of 31-year-old Anthony Charles Johnson earlier this year in Halifax’s west end.

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Jan. 26 near the intersection of Connaught Avenue and Chisholm Avenue. He was sent to hospital, but was pronounced dead on Feb. 6. Following an autopsy, Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide.

READ MORE: Man’s death in west-end Halifax ruled a homicide

Halifax Regional Police say investigators travelled to Toronto, and with the help of the Toronto Police Service, arrested 30-year-old Shondell James Ogden at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Ogden was brought back to Nova Scotia Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

He has also been charged with kidnapping in connection to a separate incident that happened in Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say on Jan. 22, they received a report that a 32-year-old woman had been kidnapped from Romans Avenue in Halifax. Later that day, she was released without injuries.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to this kidnapping. Justin Gregory Miller, 39, of Darmouth and 33 year old Paul Raymond Howe of Halifax.

They both appeared in court in March.

