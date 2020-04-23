‘6 feet apart is not a magic spell’: Nenshi urges Calgarians to stay home despite warm weather

Spring has sprung and Calgary will see daytime highs in the double-digits over the next week. But as the mercury continues to climb, the city’s mayor is urging citizens to continue social distancing and stay away from social gatherings – even if everyone stays six feet apart.

Speaking to Global News Morning Calgary on Wednesday during his weekly interview, Naheed Nenshi said warm weather doesn’t change the precautions that need to be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“People are thinking because the sun is out, because it’s spring, maybe we’re over this. We’re not over this,” Nenshi said. “We still have to be disciplined, and the vast majority of Calgarians have been very disciplined – that’s why the curve is as flat as it is, because people are doing the right thing – but we can’t let up now.

Story continues below advertisement

“You shouldn’t be – on purpose – with people other than the people you live with, or the people in what Dr. Hinshaw calls your ‘cohort family.’ Some people, at the very beginning of this, said, ‘Alright me and my neighbour are going to be one family,’” Nenshi explained. “That’s OK as long as you’re all self-isolating.”

Nenshi clarified that Calgarians can still go outside to get some exercise and fresh air.

“You can go to your local park … But don’t go to popular parks. Don’t go to the river pathways unless you happen to live in that neighbourhood. Don’t drive to go anywhere. Do not make plans to have a picnic with your friends even if you’re six feet apart,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you run into your neighbour in the park, have a chat with them, but do not plan a wine day with all your friends in the park as long as you stay six feet apart. We’re not there yet. We might be there soon, but we’re not there yet. Tweet This

“Six feet apart is not a magic spell that saves you,” Nenshi said. “Six feet apart is what you do if you must go out.

“Stay home unless you’re doing your weekly shop (preferably only one member of the family), unless you’re getting an hour’s worth of exercise per day, unless you are volunteering or unless you are providing an essential service.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saying, ‘Flattening the curve is working so let’s let off the gas a little bit’ is like saying, ‘Fhe parachute seems to be slowing my descent so let’s get rid of it now,’” Nenshi added. Tweet This

With social distancing still a critical part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, many people are questioning if the Calgary Stampede is still a safe event to be held later this summer.

When asked about whether or not the 2020 event would be held, Nenshi said: “I suspect you will hear much more news about that in the next couple of days.”

1:39 Alberta premier commits to give direction on Calgary Stampede soon Alberta premier commits to give direction on Calgary Stampede soon