Overland flooding prompts several road closures in Big Lakes County

Overland flooding in north-central Alberta has prompted officials to close a number of roads in Big Lakes County.

In an information alert issued Wednesday afternoon, county officials said the area “is experiencing heavy spring runoff conditions, which is causing overland flooding of low-lying areas from various rivers, streams and creeks within Big Lakes County.”

Flooding, and in some cases culvert washouts, prompted officials to implement the following road closures:

Range Road 185 south from Township Road 742 to Township Road 740

Range Road 180 at Highway 2 south

Township Road 742 east from Range Road 160 to Range Road 154

Township Road 742 west from Range Road 160 to Range Road 161

Township Road 724 east of Highway 749 at Range Road 164

Range Road 93 north of Highway 2

Range Road 112 House Mountain Road at kilometre 23

Township Road 742 west of Range Road 185

Township Road 714 east of Range Road 163

Township Road 750 east of Highway 750 to Range Road 152

Township Road 755A

“We will continue to add to this list of road closures as we become aware of flooded conditions,” officials said.

Because of the hazards the flooding presents, people in the area are being asked to stay away from rivers, valley and low-lying areas.

“Do not move remove or drive around barricades,” officials said. “Do not travel on flooded roads which could be washing out.

“Listen for further updates from the county and follow the instructions that apply to your area.”

Anyone who comes across a flooded road in the county that has not yet been marked or barricaded is asked to call the county office at 780-523-5955.

