WestJet cancels thousands of domestic flights as demand drops

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will cancel more than 4,000 domestic flights weekly in May as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the airline industry.

The company says it will remove some 600 daily flights from its schedule between May 5 and June 4 about 18,000 trips in total, due to “significantly reduced guest demand” during the crisis.

1:47 Coronavirus outbreak: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules Coronavirus outbreak: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules

The Calgary-based carrier says all international flights, including to the U.S., remain suspended through June 4.

Last week, Air Canada halted most international flights until June, while Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines Ltd. cancelled all trips until May 31.

The decisions extended the suspension of more than 160 Air Canada routes as well as Air Transat and Sunwing trips by another month as closed borders and vanishing demand ravage the travel sector.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet and other airlines offer two-year vouchers for trips they’ve cancelled, though advocates argue travellers should be entitled to refunds for flight services paid for but not received, as in the United States and the European Union.

Meantime, the airline also announced Wednesday that it is further reducing operations, increasing its current inactive workforce by another 3,000 people come early May.

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said the COVID-19 crisis required the carrier to make “mission-critical” decisions to ensure the sustainability of the airline.

“With less than five per cent of our pre-COVID-19 guest loads, work is simply not currently available,” said a statement from Sims.

“These decisions, while difficult, are being thoughtfully and methodically made so that we can weather this crisis and be ready for a future where we can provide inactive WestJetters with fulfilling employment once again.”

Last week, WestJet sent layoff notices to 1,700 of its pilots as the toll from worldwide travel restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis continues to worsen.

–With files from Global’s Christa Dao

​