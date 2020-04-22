Menu

Canada

Alberta public pension manager loses big in oilpatch investments: analysis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2020 2:54 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 2:56 pm
Crude oil futures prices turn negative for the first time in history
WATCH ABOVE: (April 20, 2020): For the first time ever the price for a barrel of oil closed the day in negative territory. As provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains, the plunge was caused by a dramatic drop in demand.

A report says Alberta’s public pension manager has lost millions on smaller energy companies at a time when the entire sector is in decline.

The analysis by the left-wing think thank Progress Alberta found that Alberta Investment Management Corporation, or AIMCo, has invested $1.1 billion in junior and intermediate oil and gas firms since 2016.

READ MORE: Carbon risk for Alberta’s public pension manager AIMCo questioned

All of those companies have lost value and some have gone bankrupt despite the injection of tens of millions of pension dollars.

The report says those losses occurred well before the current COVID-19 crisis and oil price war.

Crude awakening: Oil prices plummet to negative territory
Crude awakening: Oil prices plummet to negative territory

Duncan Kinney, one of the authors of the report, says two-thirds of the money that AIMCo was supposed to use to create new jobs and diversify the economy has been spent in the oilpatch.

Story continues below advertisement

He points out that several companies that have received AIMCo money are heavy donors to Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
