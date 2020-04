Inflation rate cooled to 0.9% in March as coronavirus pandemic set in

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada reports the annual pace of inflation in March slowed to a pace last seen in 2015 as the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says the consumer price index for March was up 0.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.2 per cent in February.

Economists on average had expected a reading of 1.2 per cent for March, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Energy prices fell 11.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in March. Excluding energy, the consumer price index rose 1.7 per cent.

