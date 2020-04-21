Car-sharing service Zipcar to cease operations in B.C. on May 1

Send this page to someone via email

First, Car2Go. Now, Zipcar.

The car-sharing service will cease operations in B.C. on May 1, citing the “complexities” of operating in the province, including local insurance regulations.

The Boston-based company, which is owned by car rental service Avis Budget Group, says it has about 80 vehicles in the Vancouver and Victoria areas. It would not disclose the number of customers it has in the province.

Share Now, formerly known as Car2Go, ceased all operations in North America, including in its two Canadian cities, Vancouver and Montreal, in February. Service was halted in Calgary last fall.

The company cited operational costs and a lack of necessary infrastructure to support new technology in B.C., such as car-sharing with electric vehicles.

Zipcar customers can still use their memberships in other locations, such as the Toronto area, where it has about 500 vehicles.

— With files from The Canadian Press