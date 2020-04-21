Rising cases of COVID-19 at second Alberta meat-packing plant makes shutdown inevitable: Union

Send this page to someone via email

A union is warning that a meat packing plant in southern Alberta is postponing the inevitable by staying open after another facility in the province temporarily shut down because of COVID-19.

Production at Cargill, just north of High River, was shut down Monday after an outbreak linked to 484 cases of the illness, including the death of a worker.

The JBS plant in Brooks had recorded 67 cases as of Monday.

JBS says it is trying to ensure the facility remains open but won’t operate it if it isn’t safe or absentee levels result in an ability to operate safely.

The president of the Agriculture Union that represents federal meat inspectors says it’s a matter of time before JBS is forced to temporarily halt production as well.

Fabian Murphy says a 14-day shutdown would allow all employees to self-isolate and, after, production at the facility could resume.

He says so far no inspectors at JBS have tested positive for the virus, but seven inspectors at the Cargill plant been infected.

Alberta Health says it has a team in place to initiate plans to keep meat plant employees safe.