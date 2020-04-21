Fire tears through houses under construction in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

More than a dozen fire crews were called to southwest Edmonton early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze at two homes under construction in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood.

The call came in at 5:07 a.m. and seven fire crews were dispatched to the area of Cooper Bend and Cooper Link.

At least two homes under construction in the area were engulfed in flames.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm just after 5:20 a.m., at which time six more fire crews were dispatched.

Homes in the area that were occupied were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was brought under control just after 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor is the extent of the damage.

The neighbourhood is located north of 41 Avenue Southwest and west of 141 Street Southwest.

Fire crews battle a blaze in a couple of homes under construction in the Chappelle Gardens neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

It’s been a busy few days for fire crews. On Monday, firefighters were called to two early morning house fires — one in the city’s southeast and one in west Edmonton.

One person was found dead in the home in west Edmonton. Police said the person’s death appeared not to be criminal in nature.

One family was displaced by the fire in southeast Edmonton, which extensively damaged a fourplex.

