Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Premier to update Manitoba on latest novel coronavirus measures Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 9:49 am
Updated April 21, 2020 9:51 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans Tuesday on the latest COVID-19 measures at 11 a.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference.

On Monday, Pallister extended the province’s state of emergency declaration for another 30 days to May 18.

One more death related to COVID-19 was also announced Monday, a woman in her 80s, bringing Manitoba’s total to six.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba’s state of emergency extended, testing to widen

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusCoronavirus in Winnipegwinnipeg coronavirusDaily Coronavirus Updatedaily corona updatedaily coronavirus update manitobadaily corona update manitobadaily covid-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.