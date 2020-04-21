Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues wind alert for Toronto, 70 to 80 km/hr gusts expected

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 9:49 am
A Canadian flag blows in the wind between bank towers in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Banks are making the switch to virtual-only AGMs this week and next amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
A Canadian flag blows in the wind between bank towers in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Banks are making the switch to virtual-only AGMs this week and next amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as gusty winds are expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

The weather agency said cold arctic air will bring strong, gusty northwest winds.

“Northwest winds with frequent gusts of 70 to 80 km/h will occur today in the wake of a sharp arctic cold front that blasted across the region last night,” Environment Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 2020 spring weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal patterns for much of Canada

They added that the winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish by the evening, the weather agency said.

The temperature for Tuesday is forecasted to be a high of 3 C and a low of -3 C, with a wind chill of -10 overnight.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaTorontoWeatherWindSpecial Weather StatementToronto weatherToronto windToronto gusts
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.