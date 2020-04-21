Environment Canada issues wind alert for Toronto, 70 to 80 km/hr gusts expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto as gusty winds are expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

The weather agency said cold arctic air will bring strong, gusty northwest winds.

“Northwest winds with frequent gusts of 70 to 80 km/h will occur today in the wake of a sharp arctic cold front that blasted across the region last night,” Environment Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

They added that the winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish by the evening, the weather agency said.

The temperature for Tuesday is forecasted to be a high of 3 C and a low of -3 C, with a wind chill of -10 overnight.

