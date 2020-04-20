1 driver in hospital after collision in Middlesex Centre

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in the municipality of Middlesex Centre.

The intersection of Ilderton Road at Vanneck Road is currently closed while Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate a two-vehicle collision.

On Monday at 1:45 p.m. OPP, the Ilderton Fire Department and Middlesex-London Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the collision.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with serious injury and the second driver is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP technical traffic collision investigation team is currently on scene investigating the crash.

Ilderton Road between Denfield Road and Bear Creek Road is closed while police investigate, as is Vanneck Road between Ivan Drive and Attwood Lane.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours.