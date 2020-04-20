Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 driver in hospital after collision in Middlesex Centre

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 4:56 pm
-.
-. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in the municipality of Middlesex Centre.

The intersection of Ilderton Road at Vanneck Road is currently closed while Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate a two-vehicle collision.

On Monday at 1:45 p.m. OPP, the Ilderton Fire Department and Middlesex-London Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the collision.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cash and bullets seized in London, Ontario drug bust

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with serious injury and the second driver is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP technical traffic collision investigation team is currently on scene investigating the crash.

Ilderton Road between Denfield Road and Bear Creek Road is closed while police investigate, as is Vanneck Road between Ivan Drive and Attwood Lane.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionCar crashMiddlesex CentreSerious InjuryMiddlesex Centre collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.