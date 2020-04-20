Willie Nelson announces ‘Come and Toke It,’ a 4-20 variety show

Send this page to someone via email

Willie Nelson is inviting fans and marijuana lovers to come and celebrate “4-20” — the unofficial cannabis celebration day — with him this Monday by hosting Luck Reunion’s Come and Toke It “variety show-style live stream.”

The online event will unite musicians, chefs, comedians among many others for exactly four hours and 20 minutes of “cannabis-centric entertainment” in an “educational environment.”

“Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20,” said Nelson in a statement.

“There will be music and good times. And, it’s for a good cause,” he added.

Nelson is the self-proclaimed “landlord” of Luck Reunion, which is the “anti-festival” that brings musicians and together annually at the country icon’s Texas-based ranch.

As a result of the threat surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Luck Reunion was cancelled last month. It was scheduled to take place on March 24.

To make up for the cancellation, Nelson, 86, has amassed a massive lineup of guest speakers and performers for Come and Toke It, including: Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Kevin Smith and Matthew McConaughey.

On top of that, Elle King, Jeff Bridges and former U.S. presidential electoral candidate Beto O’Rourke will make an appearance on the variety show.

The Luck Reunion site also suggests that punk rock style icon Jimmy Webb will make an appearance, however, he died last Tuesday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Willie Nelson performing live. CP Images Archive

With the event, Luck Reunion and Willie’s Reserve — Nelson’s own marijuana brand and company — have partnered up to raise money for the Last Prisoner project.

The Last Prisoner is described as a “non-profit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.”

About the foundation, Luck Reunion wrote: “As the US moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions.”

According to Nelson, the Last Prisoner project will help combat this “redress” the history of these “unjust” policies against cannabis users in the U.S.

2:14 First 4-20 after legalization of cannabis in Canada First 4-20 after legalization of cannabis in Canada

Furthermore, Nelson encouraged viewers to participate in the #PassLeft challenge, where cannabis-users have been asked to submit videos of them accepting and then passing a “joint” to the left of them.

The point of the challenge is for the rolled cannabis cigarette to both start and end in the On the Road Again singer’s hand.

Here are some of the submissions:

Come and Toke It will be streamed live through both Facebook and Twitch on April 20, at at 4:20 p.m. CT, or 5:20 p.m. ET.

For additional information on the broadcast, you can visit the official Luck Reunion website.