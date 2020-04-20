Husband of Winnipeg homicide victim wanted in her death

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help tracking down a Winnipeg man wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife.

Julie Racette, 34, died April 11 after being rushed to hospital from a home in the 500 block of Ottawa Avenue.

Police say Racette’s death was initially believed to be medical in nature, but officers began investigating later that day when the medical examiner raised concerns about how she died.

Following an autopsy, police now say Racette was the victim of a homicide.

Police haven’t released details about what they believe led to her killing or said how exactly she died.

Her death brings the number homicides in Winnipeg this year to 13.

The Homicide Unit is asking the public for their help with locating Wayne Melnychuk, 42, who is wanted for manslaughter in a domestic homicide that occurred on April 11. Media release: https://t.co/dQ7os7t8c8 pic.twitter.com/SKQeYKC7v9 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 20, 2020

On Monday homicide investigators released photos of Racette’s husband, Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, 42, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with her death.

Police say Melnychuk and Racette had been together for 15 years and were married for four years at the time of her death. Melnychuk was reported missing the day after her death.

Police say Melnychuk was among the people initially interviewed by investigators, but he did not become a suspect until after he was reported as a missing person.

Melnychuk is described as 5’7” tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach Melnychuk. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

Anyone with any additional information that may help investigators should call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

