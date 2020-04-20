Hamilton Public Health reports 331 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ontario reported 331 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday with 324 confirmed cases and seven probable.

The city says there are now 16 deaths connected to COVID-19 with five deaths since the weekend, including a 67-year-old and 86-year-old residing at Emmanuel House hospice on Stinson Street where an outbreak was declared April 17.

The hospice is one of nine facilities with an outbreak according to public health.

Six of the city’s 16 deaths are connected to the outbreak at Cardinal retirement residence with another four tied to Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek.

There are no deaths reported at the remaining seven outbreak sites which include Kingsberry Place, Chartwell Deerview Crossing, Wesley supportive housing, Good Shepherd, St. Peter’s Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Hospital – Special Care Nursery.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Clarion nursing home was declared over on the weekend, according to public health.

The four remaining deaths come from residents in the community not connected to any institutional facilities.

In an update from city hall on Monday, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Bart Harvey, says 143 of the city’s 331 cases are considered resolved. However, since they’re still awaiting serological testing they can not definitively identify whether any of those cases have developed immunity.

Nineteen people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: six at St Joseph’s and 13 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Niagara Health reports 33 COVID-19 deaths

Niagara Region now has 33 deaths connected to COVID-19 as of Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health also reported 33 new cases on the weekend, adding to an overall total of 384 since the pandemic began.

About half — 200 cases — are people 60-plus with a third of all cases, 128, connected to long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has COVID-19 outbreaks in care homes at Albright Manor in Lincoln, Royal Rose Place in Welland, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Health says its hospitals are connected to 26 of the region’s new coronavirus deaths and that an outbreak at St. Catharines General continues.

Seventy-six of the region’s health-care workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to public health.

Public health says 140 cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 26 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting 163 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 20.

The region’s total number of reported deaths rose by three on the weekend to 26.

Public health says over the past month, approximately 700 people have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 40 per cent of the region’s cases are people aged 80 and over.

Over 70 per cent of cases have been tied to Hagersville, and 60 per cent of overall cases have been tied to Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home, which accounts for 23 deaths in the region.

The remaining deaths were related to individuals residing in the community, according to public health.

2:49 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths

Halton Region has 439 novel coronavirus cases

On Monday, Halton Region reported 439 confirmed new coronavirus cases with 56 considered probable cases, according to public health.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventy of the region’s cases are connected to retirement and long-term care homes with the Mountainview in Halton Hills accounting for 63 of those cases. Nine people have died at the retirement home.

There are nine institutional outbreaks at four retirement homes, three long-term care homes, Central West group home, and Joseph Brant hospital.

Sixty-two cases work in health care.

Nine of the region’s 16 reported deaths connected to the virus lived in an institution.

Public health says 188 cases have recovered as of April 20.

Brant County with 75 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday with only 3 currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths.

Forty-three of the region’s positive cases have been resolved.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.