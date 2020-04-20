5 songs you must hear this week: 20 April 2020

As the warm weather approaches, we start hearing more from acts that will have new albums out this summer. Here’s a taste.

1. July Talk, Governess Shadow

Pray for It (Universal)

Recommended If You Like: Whisky vocals

Earlier this month, July Talk dropped Pay for It, their first new song in four years. Now we have another new song which will appear on their third album, which is due July 7. Note that neither that the first track nor this one have a “+” sign in the title. That’s kinda new for July Talk.

2. Nap Eyes, Mark Zuckerberg

Snapshot of a Beginner (Jagjaguar)

RIYL: Er, Facebook?

Some excellent tight pop from Halifax. The fourth album from Nap Eyes grew out of “20-minute voice-and-guitar-free writing sessions by frontman Nigel Chapman” (after his daily tai chi rituals, of course. He also still spends time listening to Lou Reed, in case you couldn’t tell from this song.) One of the producers for this record is Jonathan Low, who has worked with The National.

Peter Katz, Paper Thin

Single (Plaid Shirt Music Inc.)

RIYL: Mellowness that tugs heartstrings.

After an accident left Peter in a wheelchair for eight months—he literally fell off a cliff—(an ordeal that also saw his marriage crumbled and the loss of his house), he returns with an extremely pretty and very vulnerable single that offers insight to his upcoming still-to-be-titled album. See a teaser trailer of the album here.

Julian Taylor, The Ridge

The Ridge (Howling Turtle)

RIYL: Canadian Americana ala Blue Rodeo

I’ll say it again: Julian should be a major international star. He’s certainly paid his dues: countless shows and ten albums over two decades, all as an indie artist. The new album (due June 19) leans more towards Julian’s love of Americana with the title track inspired by the summers he spent with his grandparents in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

HOKO, OK OK

Single (EQT/Caroline)

RIYL: Twenty One Pilots crossed with AWOLNATION

Mysterious, this. Here we have a cool track from a either a trio or a four-piece (it’s hard to tell). Or is this a dude fronting his own band? There is a record deal in place, but so far information about he/them is a thin. Topless women in the (obviously expensive) video, though.