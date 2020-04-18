Driver dead in Malahide Township after police found car engulfed in flames: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after they located a vehicle on fire Friday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Imperial Road in Malahide Township around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews attended and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to OPP.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was deceased, police say.

Imperial Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

