Canada

Driver dead in Malahide Township after police found car engulfed in flames: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 3:45 pm
Imperial Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.
Imperial Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after they located a vehicle on fire Friday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Imperial Road in Malahide Township around 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews attended and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to OPP.

READ MORE: Middlesex OPP officer charged in 2019 crash that severely injured mother, daughter

 

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was deceased, police say.

Imperial Road was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCrashOPPInvestigationCar crashVehicle CollisionElgin County OPPelgin oppcar on fireCAR COLLISIONMalahidemalahide township
