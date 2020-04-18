High-risk offender with child porn, sexual assault convictions released, warn Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is warning people about a high-risk offender being released back into the community.

Alexander Bathgate, 52, was released from prison on Thursday after serving a three-year sentence for accessing child pornography and breach of a court order, according to CPS.

Bathgate will be monitored by the CPS High-Risk Offender Program, according to officers.

His previous convictions include sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, drug possession, robbery, theft and several breaches of previous court orders. The majority of his crimes were in British Columbia — Abbotsford, Vancouver, Burnaby and Prince George — while other offences were in Dryden, Ont., Medicine Hat, Edmonton, and Calgary, Alta., police said.

Bathgate is five-feet-nine-inches tall and 160 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes and uses Alex Wisla as an alias. Police said he has several distinct tattoos, including a demon face and flames on his chest and a woman’s face and a stack of skulls on his shoulders.

The force said it is releasing this warning after “careful deliberation” and due to public interest.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action,” police said.