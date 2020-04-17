Westbound Sherbourne/Jarvis ramp on Gardiner Expressway to reopen April 19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says the westbound Sherboune/Jarvis off-ramp on the Gardiner Expressway will reopen Sunday, however, the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will then be closed for construction.

The ramp will open at 12:01 a.m. on April 19.

The Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp has been closed to drivers since October 2019 as part of the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan.

On Saturday, crews will work on reopening the westbound off-ramp to Lower Sherbourne and Lower Jarvis streets while simultaneously closing the westbound off-ramp to Yonge-Bay-York streets.

According to city officials, construction on Saturday will include the following:

both westbound off-ramps (Lower Sherbourne/Jarvis and Yonge-Bay-York) will be fully closed.

two lanes will be closed on the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and westbound Gardiner Expressway starting from just south of the Richmond Street East exit on the DVP to the Jarvis Street on-ramp on the Gardiner Expressway.

the on-ramp to the westbound Gardiner Expressway from Lake Shore Boulevard East near Logan Avenue will be closed.

the westbound Jarvis Street on-ramp will be the first opportunity for traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard East to access the westbound Gardiner Expressway.

Sherbourne-Jarvis off-ramp on westbound Gardiner Expressway closing for construction until spring

The City said the next phase of the project will be work on and near the Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp to replace the concrete deck and steel girders of the westbound expressway lanes near the ramp.

“The ramp is expected to be closed until late summer 2020 when construction will move to the final phase for the replacement of the southern half (eastbound lanes) of the expressway deck,” city officials said.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, the city warned.

Construction crews are primarily working around-the-clock on a 24/7 basis to accelerate the project to its completion and reduce the length of the construction, city officials said.

The entire rehabilitation project is scheduled to be completed by early 2021.

Gardiner Expressway's westbound Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp to reopen this weekend; Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp to close. News release: https://t.co/OpCuH18o6t pic.twitter.com/rDmoeVyTPY — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 17, 2020

