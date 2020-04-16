Three new deaths, but B.C. reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in a month

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., and at least 14 new cases of the disease have been confirmed according to B.C. health officials.

It is the lowest number of new cases B.C. health officials have reported since March 15.

The newly-confirmed cases do not include inmates at the federally-operated Mission Institution, multiple people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday.

There are also two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities, including the first outbreak in the Interior.

The province said four additional long-term care facilities where outbreaks had previously been declared over, had new cases on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health there are now 1,575 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, and 983 of those have fully recovered.

However, data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control showed that the Vancouver Coastal Health region had reported no new cases on Thursday, suggesting a possible delay.

There were 120 people in hospital from the disease Thursday, down 11 from Wednesday. Fifty-six of them are in intensive care, down three from the day prior.

Seventy-eight people have died of COVID-19 in B.C.new long-term care facilities.