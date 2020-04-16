Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman killed by impaired driver on Ebb and Flow First Nation: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 5:01 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 5:03 pm
A 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation is charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash Thursday morning.
A 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation is charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash Thursday morning. Courtesy: RCMP

An Ebb and Flow First Nation woman is dead after police say she was hit by an impaired driver.

Police were called to reports that a woman had been hit by a vehicle on Lake Road NE, roughly three km east of PR 278, in the community around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Human remains found on Ebb and Flow First Nation: RCMP

The victim, a 36-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver who hit the woman had stopped a short distance away.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow, was arrested for impaired driving causing death and remains in custody.

READ MORE: Lightning strike at Ebb and Flow First Nation sends 13 to hospital

Police are asking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is roughly 184 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPManitobaImpaired DrivingManitoba RCMPImpaired Driving Causing DeathEbb and Flow First NationSte. Rose Du LacFatal Crash Ebb and Flow
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.