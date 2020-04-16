Woman killed by impaired driver on Ebb and Flow First Nation: RCMP

An Ebb and Flow First Nation woman is dead after police say she was hit by an impaired driver.
Police were called to reports that a woman had been hit by a vehicle on Lake Road NE, roughly three km east of PR 278, in the community around 6:35 a.m. Thursday.
The victim, a 36-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver who hit the woman had stopped a short distance away.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow, was arrested for impaired driving causing death and remains in custody.
Police are asking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Ebb and Flow First Nation is roughly 184 km northwest of Winnipeg.
