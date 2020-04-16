Brian Dennehy dead: ‘Cocoon,’ ‘Tommy Boy’ star dies at 81

Brian Dennehy, an actor whose career spanned TV, movies and the stage, died on Wednesday night in Connecticut. He was 81.
Dennehy died of natural causes, his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy confirmed.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” she tweeted Thursday.
Known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb, Dennehy won two Tony Awards and a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.
Dennehy starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1982 film First Blood. He was also in the films Gorky Park (1983), Silverado (1985), Cocoon (1985), F/X (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990), Gladiator (1992), Romeo + Juliet (1996), Tommy Boy (1997), Knight of Cups (2015), The Seagull (2018) and Driveways (2019).
The six-time Emmy nominee most recently appeared in The Blacklist as Dominic Wilkinson.
Dennehy’s other TV appearances include Hap and Leonard, Public Morals, Death of a Salesman and The Good Wife.
His Broadway credits include Translations, Death of a Salesman, Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Inherit the Wind.
He won Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman and Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.
READ MORE: Rita Wilson claims she had ‘extreme’ chloroquine side effects while sick with coronavirus
Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences.
Dennehy is survived by his second wife and his children Elizabeth, Kathleen, Dierdre, Cormac and Sarah.
—With a file from The Associated Press
COMMENTS