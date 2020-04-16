Brian Dennehy dead: ‘Cocoon,’ ‘Tommy Boy’ star dies at 81

Send this page to someone via email

Brian Dennehy, an actor whose career spanned TV, movies and the stage, died on Wednesday night in Connecticut. He was 81.

Dennehy died of natural causes, his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” she tweeted Thursday.

Known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb, Dennehy won two Tony Awards and a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dennehy starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1982 film First Blood. He was also in the films Gorky Park (1983), Silverado (1985), Cocoon (1985), F/X (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990), Gladiator (1992), Romeo + Juliet (1996), Tommy Boy (1997), Knight of Cups (2015), The Seagull (2018) and Driveways (2019).

The six-time Emmy nominee most recently appeared in The Blacklist as Dominic Wilkinson.

Dennehy’s other TV appearances include Hap and Leonard, Public Morals, Death of a Salesman and The Good Wife.

His Broadway credits include Translations, Death of a Salesman, Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Inherit the Wind.

He won Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman and Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences.

A Golden Globe

2 Tony Awards

6 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

Roles in classic films like Gorky Park, Silverado, Cocoon, F/X, Presumed Innocent, First Blood, Romeo + Juliet, Knight of Cups, Death of a Salesman.

Brian Dennehy passes away at age 81. pic.twitter.com/H87n2xHYKl — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 16, 2020

The legendary actor Brian Dennehy has died at 81 due to natural causes per his daughter Elizabeth https://t.co/meOKgeZzcM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 16, 2020

Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. 😞 A wonderfully talented actor. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020

First thing I thought of when I heard Brian Dennehy had died was the story @pattonoswalt tells about meeting him at a buffet table. "Character actors! Who cares if we get fat?!" — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy, a giant of the stage who was unforgettable in Tommy Boy too. pic.twitter.com/ZrdqetLsPF — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. Brilliant and versatile, a powerhouse actor and a very nice man as well. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

RIP to the legend, Brian Dennehy pic.twitter.com/lUACBjXEAL — Will🐯Menaker (@willmenaker) April 16, 2020

R.I.P., beloved, perenially excellent character actor Brian Dennehy. Died today at 81 (non-COVID-19 related). pic.twitter.com/VUpUL19X2r — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) April 16, 2020

Sad to learn of the passing of dynamic actor Brian Dennehy last night. So many terrific performances on both stage and screen #RIP pic.twitter.com/7E5S8mvK0X — Dan Kanter (@DanKanBHills) April 16, 2020

Dennehy is survived by his second wife and his children Elizabeth, Kathleen, Dierdre, Cormac and Sarah.

—With a file from The Associated Press