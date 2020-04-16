Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Brian Dennehy dead: ‘Cocoon,’ ‘Tommy Boy’ star dies at 81

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 2:40 pm
Actor Brian Dennehy attends the premiere of 'The Seagull' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2018 in New York City. .
Actor Brian Dennehy attends the premiere of 'The Seagull' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2018 in New York City. . Jim Spellman/WireImage

Brian Dennehy, an actor whose career spanned TV, movies and the stage, died on Wednesday night in Connecticut. He was 81.

Dennehy died of natural causes, his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends,” she tweeted Thursday.

READ MORE: Michael Che to pay rent for 160 apartments in honour of grandmother who died of COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

Known for his broad frame, booming voice and ability to play good guys and bad guys with equal aplomb, Dennehy won two Tony Awards and a Golden Globe and was nominated for six Emmys. He was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dennehy starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1982 film First Blood. He was also in the films Gorky Park (1983), Silverado (1985), Cocoon (1985), F/X (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990), Gladiator (1992), Romeo + Juliet (1996), Tommy Boy (1997), Knight of Cups (2015), The Seagull (2018) and Driveways (2019).

The six-time Emmy nominee most recently appeared in The Blacklist as Dominic Wilkinson.

Dennehy’s other TV appearances include Hap and Leonard, Public Morals, Death of a Salesman and The Good Wife.

His Broadway credits include Translations, Death of a Salesman, Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Inherit the Wind.

He won Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman and Tyrone in Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

READ MORE: Rita Wilson claims she had ‘extreme’ chloroquine side effects while sick with coronavirus

Many people took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dennehy is survived by his second wife and his children Elizabeth, Kathleen, Dierdre, Cormac and Sarah.

—With a file from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
brian dennehybrian dennehy cause of deathbrian dennehy deadbrian dennehy deathbrian dennehy diesbrian dennehy moviesbrian dennehy tonysbrian dennehy tv shows
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.