Crime

2 men charged following reported early morning stabbing at Lindsay apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 12:01 pm
Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged stabbing in Lindsay on Good Friday.
Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged stabbing in Lindsay on Good Friday. Global News Peterborough file

Two men have been charged following a reported stabbing at an apartment in Lindsay last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:15 a.m. on April 10, a fight erupted involving a group of people inside an apartment on Lindsay Street North.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide: police

During the incident, a man suffered a stab wound and was struck in the head with a blunt object.

Police say the victim, who had serious injuries, managed to leave the apartment. Paramedics later took him to Ross Memorial Hospital.

Police arrested two suspects on Wednesday.

Michael Thomas, 25, of Lindsay, has been charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; aggravated assault; and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Lorne Dorsey, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

