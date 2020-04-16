2 men charged following reported early morning stabbing at Lindsay apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged following a reported stabbing at an apartment in Lindsay last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:15 a.m. on April 10, a fight erupted involving a group of people inside an apartment on Lindsay Street North.

During the incident, a man suffered a stab wound and was struck in the head with a blunt object.

Police say the victim, who had serious injuries, managed to leave the apartment. Paramedics later took him to Ross Memorial Hospital.

Police arrested two suspects on Wednesday.

Michael Thomas, 25, of Lindsay, has been charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; aggravated assault; and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Lorne Dorsey, 39, of Toronto, has been charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

1:51 Inmates at some Ontario jails being released to stop the possible spread of COVID-19 Inmates at some Ontario jails being released to stop the possible spread of COVID-19