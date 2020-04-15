Hamilton Public Health reports 271 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Hamilton Public Health (HPH) reported 15 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday to bring the total number of people affected by the virus to 271 with another five awaiting lab test results.

The city also revealed one more death, putting the total number of deceased at ten, as of April 15. No details on the latest victim have been released.

Sixty-one of the city’s cases are tied directly to individuals who have recently travelled, while 69 are believed to be community-acquired cases.

Twenty-two people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: seven at St Joseph’s and 15 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Public health says 123 of the city’s cases have been resolved.

Niagara Health reports 26 COVID-19-connected deaths

Niagara Region is reporting another 36 positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 299.

Public health also reported another four deaths on April 15, bringing the total number of new coronavirus victims to 26.

Niagara Health, in the midst of an outbreak at an inpatient unit on the St. Catharines Site, says 22 have died in the agency’s hospitals.

About 31 per cent of Niagara’s cases are tied to long-term care homes or retirement residences. Forty-three health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, says public health.

Twenty-four per cent of the region’s cases have been connected with travel, while 23 per cent are believed to have come from community transmission.

Ninety-nine cases in the region have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 22 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday putting the region’s total number of deceased at 22.

Nineteen of those have been connected to the outbreak at Anson Place Care Centre.

The region has 151 lab-confirmed positive tests as of April 15.

Halton Region has 344 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Halton Region reported another nine positive cases on Wednesday for a total of 344, with another 39 probable cases, according to public health.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes, two long-term care homes and Joseph Brant hospital. Sixty-four of the region’s cases are either institutional residents or patients.

The region has 11 deaths connected to the virus.

Brant County with one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported one new case on Wednesday, moving the region’s total number of cases to 68.

Seven of the regions positive cases have been hospitalized. Thirty-two have been resolved.

Twenty of the region’s cases have been connected to community transmission while 11 are tied to travel.

The only fatality tied to COVID-19 in the county is from April 2, when a woman in her 60s succumbed to the virus in hospital.

