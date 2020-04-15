Coronavirus: New Yorkers ordered to wear face coverings in busy public places

Send this page to someone via email

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in busy public places to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the order will be mandatory for subways, transit, public transit and busy streets.

“If you are going to be in a situation, in public, where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said.

The governor added that there will be a three-day grace period “to allow compliance just on the off chance somebody doesn’t have a cloth covering or mask.”

No civil penalty will be incurred for those who are not wearing a mask, he said.

New York has been hit hardest with COVID-19 in the United States. As of Wednesday afternoon, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University said over 7,900 people in New York have died from the virus.

