Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of uttering threats to harm residents: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough man faces multiple counts of uttering threats following a Tuesday afternoon incident.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 3:30 p.m., the man allegedly threatened several people at a Peterborough residence and also threatened to damage the property.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged following alleged convenience store robbery

Shortly after 10 p.m. officers located the suspect at a Park Street North residence.

Brandon William Brown, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count each of uttering threats to damage property and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

1:51 Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre adjusting to help victims during coronavirus pandemic Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre adjusting to help victims during coronavirus pandemic

Story continues below advertisement