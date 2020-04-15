Northumberland OPP clock vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

Northumberland OPP say they clocked a vehicle travelling double the speed limit on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers stopped a BMW two-door sedan around 1 p.m. after it was measured travelling 200 km/h in the westbound lanes near Wesleyville Road, just 10 kilometres west of Port Hope. The posted speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
OPP say a 25-year-old driver from Mount Albert, Ont., was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed.
No name was released.
The driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3, OPP said.
Calgary issues warning after drivers caught going almost 200 km/h
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS