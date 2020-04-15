Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP clock vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 10:17 am
Police clock Saskatoon motorist travelling at estimated 200 km/h on Circle Drive South Bridge.
Northumberland OPP clocked amotorist travelling 200 km/h on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Tuesday. File / Getty Images

Northumberland OPP say they clocked a vehicle travelling double the speed limit on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers stopped a BMW two-door sedan around 1 p.m. after it was measured travelling 200 km/h in the westbound lanes near Wesleyville Road, just 10 kilometres west of Port Hope. The posted speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.

OPP say a 25-year-old driver from Mount Albert, Ont., was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed.

Northumberland OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401.
Northumberland OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401. OPP

No name was released.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3, OPP said.

