Northumberland OPP clock vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

Northumberland OPP say they clocked a vehicle travelling double the speed limit on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers stopped a BMW two-door sedan around 1 p.m. after it was measured travelling 200 km/h in the westbound lanes near Wesleyville Road, just 10 kilometres west of Port Hope. The posted speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.

OPP say a 25-year-old driver from Mount Albert, Ont., was arrested and charged with racing a motor vehicle at excessive speed.

Northumberland OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 200 km/h on Hwy. 401. OPP

No name was released.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 3, OPP said.

If you are not able to #StayAtHome make good choices when travelling so we all remain safe. #SlowDown and #DriveSafe. #NthldOPP remain committed to keeping our highways safe. A 25 yr old driver stopped on #Hwy401 today is without a licence or vehicle for 7 days ^kj pic.twitter.com/70R02wskrr — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 14, 2020

