Girl, 6, critically injured, mother hurt after attack by 2 Saint Bernard dogs near Haliburton: OPP

A six-year-old girl was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital and her mother was taken to local hospital after they were attacked by two Saint Bernard dogs near Haliburton on Sunday.

According to Sgt. Jason Folz of OPP Central Region, just before 4 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP, and emergency crews were called to an address on Gainforth Road, just 5 kilometres south of Haliburton, for reports of injuries related to a dog attack.

OPP determined that a six-year-old girl and her mother were walking near their home when they were attacked by two Saint Bernard dogs.

Police say the girl’s bites were “extensive” and she was flown by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries.

The mother was taken to hospital in Haliburton with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released, Folz statedd Wednesday morning.

“Pending the outcome of this ongoing police investigation the animals have been placed in quarantine outside of the community by order of the health unit,” Folz said.

OPP did not provide any other details.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit for further information.

