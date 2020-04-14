Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets to re-broadcast most iconic games of 2.0 era

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 6:43 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 6:45 pm

While the NHL is on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winnipeg Jets will re-broadcast some of the most unforgettable moments in Jets 2.0 history.

The Jets announced a schedule of seven games from their last nine seasons as part of “Jets Rewind” that will be available to be viewed online.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele 'trying to stay busy' during COVID-19 pandemic

From Dale Hawerchuk’s hall of fame induction, to the magical game three comeback in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jets’ fans will be able to re-live the team’s greatest moments.

Starting April 15 and running through May 10, seven of the Jets’ most iconic games will be streamed on NHL Live in Canada.

Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave dead at 25; NHL weighing options for resuming season amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dead at 25; NHL weighing options for resuming season amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Winnipeg Jets Rewind Schedule

Wednesday, April 15 – Dale Hawerchuk Inducted into Jets Hall of Fame (November 14, 2017 vs Arizona Coyotes)

Friday, April 17 – 2019 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic (October 26, 2019 vs Calgary Flames)

Monday, April 20 – 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 as Jets clinch first playoff series (April 20, 2018 vs Minnesota Wild)

Thursday, April 23 – Teemu Selanne Returns to Winnipeg (December 17, 2011 vs Anaheim Ducks)

Friday, May 1 – 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 comeback (May 1, 2018 vs Nashville Predators)

Wednesday, May 6 – Patrik Laine hat trick and overtime winner (October 19, 2016 vs Toronto Maple Leafs)

Sunday, May 10 – 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 (May 10, 2018 vs Nashville Predators)

All the games are available to NHL Live account holders which can be accessed with a free registration.

