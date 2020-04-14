Trump orders U.S. to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

United States President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over the agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Everybody knows what’s going on there.”

The U.S. president claimed the WHO failed to disclose or respond to what he called “credible” information in December that suggested the virus could be spread through human-to-human transmission.

“It would have been so easy to be truthful,” he said of the WHO.

According to the Trump, American taxpayers pay between US$400 million and US$500 million dollars per year to the WHO.

In contrast, he claimed China contributes roughly US$40 million dollars per year.

“As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability, one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations,” Trump added.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.