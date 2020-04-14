Menu

Scheer raises concerns on WHO’s relationship with China, COVID-19 data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 4:40 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 4:41 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says his party has ‘serious concerns’ about accuracy of WHO data on COVID-19
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he has serious concerns about the accuracy of the World Health Organization’s data and its relationship with China.

Scheer also says he was disappointed that Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist who headed a WHO mission in China earlier this year, was dropped from the witness list of today’s House of Commons health committee meeting.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer says Trudeau didn’t do enough to prepare Canada for COVID-19 outbreak

Scheer says the government is basing its decisions on fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on information from the WHO, so it needs to hear how those decisions are being made.

Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux unleashed a blistering criticism of Aylward during the committee’s videoconference meeting, saying his no-show was disappointing and unacceptable.

READ MORE: Scheer calls for all party deal to allow Parliament to meet safely amid COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, defended Canada’s relationship with the WHO at a daily briefing.

Hajdu says Tam and other health officials have testified at length before the committee and will continue to do so in the future.

