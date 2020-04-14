Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Infections among Toronto’s homeless growing with 30 positive cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2020 2:10 pm
Updated April 14, 2020 2:11 pm
Coronavirus: Growing concern for Toronto’s homeless amid COVID-19 crisis
Hundreds of physicians and nurses are calling for immediate action to help the city’s homeless who are at an increased risk for COVID-19. As Caryn Lieberman reports, one doctor is pointing out the pandemic is exposing long-standing inequalities in society.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says 30 residents in its shelter system have tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elaine de Villa says no one has died from the disease, but they are preparing for deaths among the homeless.

READ MORE: Doctors, nurses call for ‘rapid action’ to prevent homeless deaths amid coronavirus pandemic

The city is trying to move those in the notoriously crowded shelters into other venues to allow for better physical distancing.

Some shelter residents are being sent to rooms in hotels that the city has recently purchased and leased in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

De Villa says those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are being sent to a recovery centre.

The city says an interim recovery centre will open Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
No recovery site for Toronto’s homeless COVID-19 patients means all patients sent to hospital
No recovery site for Toronto’s homeless COVID-19 patients means all patients sent to hospital
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Toronto Coronavirus Homeless
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.