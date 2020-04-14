18-year-old charged after reported break-in, fire at Georgina, Ont., school

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old has been charged following a reported break-in at a school in Georgina, Ont., that ended with a fire in a locker, York Regional Police say.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on April 9, officers say they were called to investigate a fire at a school on Glenwoods Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that someone had smashed a door in on the southeast side of the school, police say.

A fire was set in a locker but was extinguished before it caused significant damage, according to police, and a trophy was reportedly taken from a school display.

Isaiah Poole, 18, from Georgina, Ont., was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, arson causing damage to property, theft under $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

