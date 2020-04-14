Blown stop sign leads Waterloo police to 3.5 kg of cannabis, 70 g of cocaine, other drugs

Send this page to someone via email

A man allegedly blew through a stop sign early Wednesday morning in front of Waterloo Regional Police on Wednesday morning, which led to a large drug seizure.

Police say they were on patrol at Marshal Street and Regina Street North in Waterloo at around 12:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.

After they pulled the vehicle over, police say officers smelled pot inside the vehicle and searched it.

Police say they seized 3.5 kilograms of cannabis, 70 grams of cocaine and large quantities of MDMA, Xanax, oxycodone and psilocybin. The haul also included several cell phones, scales, drug packaging and approximately $5,000 in cash.

