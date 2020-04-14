Hamilton police investigate fatal crash at Eastgate Square LCBO

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say speed may have been a factor in a fatal collision at Eastgate Square shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe a 66-year-old man from Stoney Creek smashed his Ford SUV into the side of an LCBO store shortly at 75 Centennial Parkway North around 5 p.m.

Detectives say the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and are still investigating the possibility of other contributing factors.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

Story continues below advertisement