Hamilton police investigate fatal crash at Eastgate Square LCBO

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 12:46 pm
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal collision on Centennial Parkway North involving a 66-year-old from Stoney Creek.
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal collision on Centennial Parkway North involving a 66-year-old from Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say speed may have been a factor in a fatal collision at Eastgate Square shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe a 66-year-old man from Stoney Creek smashed his Ford SUV into the side of an LCBO store shortly at 75 Centennial Parkway North around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Man injured by fleeing suspects tied to hotel robbery in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police

Detectives say the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and are still investigating the possibility of other contributing factors.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PolicelcboStoney CreekEastgate Square75 centennial parkway northcrash at lcbo eastgate squarecrash at lcbo stoney creek
