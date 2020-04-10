‘Saturday Night Live’ will return to air amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After several weeks off the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday Night Live will return with a new episode this week that follows social-distancing rules.

The comedy sketch show will include a Weekend Update news segment and original content from SNL cast members, NBC said Thursday.

All material in the episode will be produced remotely so that cast members will remain safe and the spread of COVID-19 will be limited. SNL’s last original episode that aired in a regular format was on March 7.

There will be no host featured in the new episode and it’s unclear whether a musical guest will perform, according to the Hollywood Reporter. NBC didn’t immediately announce whether anyone other than SNL cast members would be a part of the upcoming episode that airs tomorrow at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

In mid-March, SNL announced that the show would halt production until further notice due to the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for NBC.

The show was initially supposed to resume on March 28 with scheduled guests actor John Krasinski and singer Dua Lipa. In a statement, NBC said the variety show needed to be postponed as a “precautionary measure” to “ensure the safety of all employees.”

At the time of postponement, SNL only had six episodes left in its 45th season before breaking prior to the start of Season 46.

Other late-night offerings have switched to an at-home format in recent weeks, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, along with talk-shows hosted by Hasan Minhaj, Trevor Noah, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel.

— With files from Adam Wallis and The Associated Press

