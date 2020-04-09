Menu

Coronavirus: TransLink to suspend U-Pass as of May 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 8:10 pm
TransLink crews spray a bus with disinfectant. The transit authority says buses are now getting a weekly spray, along with regular cleaning. .
TransLink and B.C.’s post-secondary institutions are hitting pause on the U-Pass program, as the novel coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The program provides unlimited transit passes to students at a reduced monthly fee, and is mandatory at participating schools.

READ MORE: TransLink cuts service, halts fare increase as ridership plummets over COVID-19

TransLink says the program will be suspended as of May 1.

The agency says it is also working with schools and student unions on possible refunds for April for students.

READ MORE: TransLink to limit seating on buses to curb spread of coronavirus

Students who don’t need their U-Pass are advised not to use it and check in with their school or student union for more information.

B.C. coronavirus statistics for April 8
