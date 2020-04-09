Menu

Canada

CFB Kingston to house returning soldiers for COVID-19 self-isolation period

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 4:55 pm
Soldiers returning from international deployment will be held in quarantine at CFB Kingston for 14 days.
Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston will be housing Canadian Armed Forces members returning from international deployment for 14-day coronavirus quarantines upon arrival back to Canada.

A new release sent out Thursday afternoon said all returning service members will be screened prior to travelling to look for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone showing symptoms will not be allowed to travel.

READ MORE: First Canadian troops return from Ukraine, in quarantine at Ontario base

During their two-week isolation period, all soldiers will be living in individual rooms, and will have meals delivered to their room.

They will be monitored by the base’s Canadian Forces health services staff.

After their two weeks are complete, the soldiers will then return to their homes across the country.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canadian Forces to be deployed to northern Quebec
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Canadian Forces to be deployed to northern Quebec

Currently, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton is housing 100 Canadian soldiers who recently returned from Ukraine. The Trenton, Ont., base is expected to receive 100 more in the coming weeks.

Neither CFB Kingston or the department of National Defence responded immediately when asked for further details.

